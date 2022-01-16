O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941,046 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFC. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

MFC stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

