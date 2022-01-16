O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Creative Planning raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 397,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in AbbVie by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 425,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,949,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 665,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,739,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 27,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $138.15. The company has a market capitalization of $240.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.