O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 181,294 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,294 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 84.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 86.2% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BCS raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

BCS stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.