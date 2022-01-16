O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 481 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $206.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.04 and its 200 day moving average is $201.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.76.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

