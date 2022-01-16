O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,324 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canon during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Canon during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 96.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 65.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Canon during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

