O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 11,941 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,415 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,941 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,293,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $66.97 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

