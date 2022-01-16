Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives $19.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCDGF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. Ocado Group has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $39.25.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

