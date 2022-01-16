Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 68.0% over the last three years. Office Properties Income Trust has a payout ratio of -440.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

OPI stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $147.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.72 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.