Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the December 15th total of 394,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 613,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after buying an additional 244,619 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 101,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 97.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 95,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

OSBC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. 209,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

OSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

