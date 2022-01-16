Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olink Holding AB provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology. It operates principally in Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Holding AB is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.60.

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.