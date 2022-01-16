Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 3,759 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.15% of Perion Network worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after buying an additional 814,344 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Perion Network by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 108,792 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Perion Network by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 63,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Shares of PERI opened at $20.76 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $725.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

