Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,044,000 after buying an additional 567,567 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 13.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 148.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 380,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,615 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 34.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Syneos Health stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.37.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

