Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $624,000 Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 190.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $235,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANF stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.