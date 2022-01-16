Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $115.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.61. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

