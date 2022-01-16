Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 2,074 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IQV opened at $247.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.29.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

