Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 2,382 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,729.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.