Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Takes $323,000 Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALEX opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.34. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

