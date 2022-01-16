OLO (NYSE:OLO) PT Lowered to $33.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Get OLO alerts:

NYSE OLO opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. OLO has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 85,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $2,588,832.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 208,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $6,171,733.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,658 shares of company stock worth $19,250,712 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OLO by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.