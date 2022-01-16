Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to announce $268.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $263.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.70 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

OHI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,659,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,623. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 123,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 36,461 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

