Only1 (LIKE) Trading Down 16.2% This Week

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a market capitalization of $14.21 million and approximately $794,792.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00060270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Only1

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,782,144 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

