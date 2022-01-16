Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $125.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

ONTO opened at $105.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,725 shares of company stock worth $5,530,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

