Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,955 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 4.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,912,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Open Text by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Open Text by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 224,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Open Text by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 42,540 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $47.44 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.54%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

