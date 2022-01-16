Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Barclays

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target cut by Barclays from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $55.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 71.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Open Text by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

