OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative net margin of 829.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in OpGen in the second quarter worth $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OpGen by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 91,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OpGen by 64.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 125,309 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in OpGen in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in OpGen by 71.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

