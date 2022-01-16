Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $919.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will announce $919.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $905.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $934.88 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $804.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Option Care Health stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 567,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 76.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 66,188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 108.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

