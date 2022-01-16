Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

