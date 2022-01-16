Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.02). Orion Group posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 158.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.03 million, a PE ratio of -54.28, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Orion Group by 319.5% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 623,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 474,607 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter worth about $832,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 688.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 98,647 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Group by 86.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Orion Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.