Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,746,000 after buying an additional 2,303,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,979,000 after buying an additional 604,234 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,262,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,199,000 after buying an additional 23,432 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,842,000 after buying an additional 549,704 shares during the period. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 856,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,606,000 after buying an additional 313,500 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI opened at $104.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.28. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $89.97 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

