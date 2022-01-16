Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Newmont by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Newmont by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,612,000 after purchasing an additional 358,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,526 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 598.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $61.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.10. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.