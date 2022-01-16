Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.90.

S&P Global stock opened at $432.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $461.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.40.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

