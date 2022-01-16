Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 216 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

