Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Stock Position Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,428 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCDX. Zacks Investment Research cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of -38.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

