OSB Group (LON:OSB) Hits New 52-Week High at $570.00

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.74) and last traded at GBX 563.50 ($7.65), with a volume of 14188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 561 ($7.62).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.63) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.72) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.72) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.76) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 545.83 ($7.41).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 523.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 500.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

