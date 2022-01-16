Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Oscar Health alerts:

OSCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a sell rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oscar Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.42.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $443.98 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Thrive Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,222 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the third quarter worth about $33,314,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Oscar Health by 13.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,490,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,729 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the second quarter worth about $24,652,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the third quarter worth about $17,291,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oscar Health (OSCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.