Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Lifted to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.57.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV opened at $41.33 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.