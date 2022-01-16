Oxen (OXEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $43,675.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $29.23 million and approximately $43,675.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,228.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.01 or 0.07747202 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.79 or 0.00337259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.91 or 0.00897350 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00074665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.72 or 0.00503642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00261068 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,743,254 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

