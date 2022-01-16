Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,424.21

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,424.21 ($32.91) and traded as high as GBX 2,450 ($33.26). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,260 ($30.68), with a volume of 19,106 shares changing hands.

OXIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($34.61) to GBX 2,600 ($35.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,580 ($35.02) to GBX 2,600 ($35.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,421.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,425.02. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

About Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

