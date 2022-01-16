Page Arthur B Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Page Arthur B increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Honeywell International by 123.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after acquiring an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $217.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.64. The firm has a market cap of $149.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

