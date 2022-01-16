Page Arthur B Sells 595 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Page Arthur B decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in 3M were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.93.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $178.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

