PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Down to $23.55

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.55, but opened at $22.53. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 4,253 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.