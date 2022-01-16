PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Down to $23.55

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.55, but opened at $22.53. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 4,253 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.