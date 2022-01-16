Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.63.

PLTR stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 6.19. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $893,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $16,285,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,005,836 shares of company stock valued at $95,864,617. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,587,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $44,315,000. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

