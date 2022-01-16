Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $15,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 161.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2,092.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $52.69 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

