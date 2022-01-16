Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 828 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of BlackLine worth $19,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.08 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.80.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.89.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 3,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $444,221.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 29,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $3,692,143.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,003 shares of company stock worth $20,301,753. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

