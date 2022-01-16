Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $49,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $244.12 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.74.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

