Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $155.65 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $204.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.90 and its 200 day moving average is $170.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.10.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,965 shares of company stock worth $12,767,048 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.