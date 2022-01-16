Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.5% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $61.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.204 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

