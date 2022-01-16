Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,971 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,228 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,477 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 174,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN opened at $166.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.62 and a 200 day moving average of $163.94. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.86 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.