Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

XAR stock opened at $118.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $136.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.74.

