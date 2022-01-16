Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $586,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $263,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.70 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76.

