Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.95. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.17 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.